Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, road accident, Rivne Oblast, Emergency, Car crash
Edit post

14 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rivne Oblast, Interior Minister says

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2024 11:26 PM 1 min read
One the cars that crashed during a deadly road accident in Rivne Oblast, Ukraine, on July 6, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A bus collided with a truck in Rivne Oblast, killing 14 people, including a 6-year-old child, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on July 6.

One more woman was injured as a result of the road accident, according to Klymenko.

Emergency services are working on the site and the police are investigating the cause of the accident, Klymenko said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported at 10 p.m. local time that its rescuers unblocked seven bodies from under the bas and the body of the truck’s driver.

Rivne Oblast is located in the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.