14 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rivne Oblast, Interior Minister says

A bus collided with a truck in Rivne Oblast, killing 14 people, including a 6-year-old child, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on July 6.

One more woman was injured as a result of the road accident, according to Klymenko.

Emergency services are working on the site and the police are investigating the cause of the accident, Klymenko said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported at 10 p.m. local time that its rescuers unblocked seven bodies from under the bas and the body of the truck’s driver.

Rivne Oblast is located in the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus.