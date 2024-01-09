Skip to content
MP: Ukraine's latest draft law doesn't include provisions for female conscription

by Olena Goncharova January 9, 2024 3:47 AM 2 min read
Soldiers of the 58th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army wait for a lift to position in LAV M113 as Russian attacks on the city of Vuhledar continue in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Andre Alves/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The recent military mobilization draft legislation in Ukraine will not involve the conscription of women or implement a lottery system, Yehor Cherniev, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said on air. This announcement comes a day before the security committee's scheduled vote on the bill.

"I can say for sure that there will be no lottery (for conscription), there will be no mobilization of women, there will be no property census. In fact it is unconstitutional, there should be no such thing," Cherniev said. "There will be no unconstitutional positions."

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands of men volunteered to join the fight for Ukraine in the initial months. However, enthusiasm has diminished over the 22 months since, leading President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to contemplate the introduction of a new draft law.

Proposed changes on tightening restrictions on draft evaders and outlining plans for further conscription and have faced public criticism. The Ukrainian parliament's Anti-Corruption Policy Committee also noted on Jan. 8 possible corruption risks in the government's mobilization bill.

The officials did not specify what were the exact flaws of the bill but promised to provide the information at a later date.

The Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has been examining the suggested modifications to the bill since last week. On Jan. 9, it will either endorse the proposed alterations or return the bill to the government for further revisions.

Zaluzhnyi, Umerov start talks with parliamentary committee on new mobilization law
Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrived at Ukraine’s parliament for talks on the new law on mobilization, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction, reported on Telegram on Jan. 4.
The Kyiv Independent



Author: Olena Goncharova
