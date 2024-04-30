Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Russia, Georgian Dream, Foreign Agents Law, Democracy
Edit post

Reuters: Georgian police attack protesters with tear gas, water cannons

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 12:43 AM 3 min read
Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the Georgian parliament during a rally against a controversial "foreign agents" bill in Tbilisi on April 30, 2024. (Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Georgian police on April 30 attacked protesters with tear gas and water cannons outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, where demonstrators gathered to protest the government's controversial "foreign agents" law, Reuters reported.

The bill, which must be passed in three readings before it becomes law, would require organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents." The law mirrors repressive Russian laws used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

Reuters witnesses reported that some officers physically attacked protesters, throwing eggs and bottles at them before dispersing the crowd forcibly with tear gas and water cannons.

Riot police also reportedly targeted demonstrators with pepper spray and batons as protesters tried to block legislators from leaving the parliament's back entrance. Protesters called the police "Russians" and "slaves" in their chants.

The foreign agents bill was first introduced in 2023 by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's ruling Georgian Dream party, but was abandoned after it sparked mass demonstrations.

The Georgian Dream party recently reintroduced the legislation in parliament, renaming it a bill on the "transparency of foreign influence" but keeping the intent of the previous law essentially identical.

Opinion: Will the Kremlin’s war soon expand to a second front in Georgia?
Ukraine has been wreaking havoc on Russia’s navy in the Black Sea through the use of new homemade sea drones and foreign-supplied cruise missiles. As a result of these suffocating attacks, Russia has been forced to have the bulk of its navy retreat from Sevastopol — a port that was
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko

The bill is widely known in Georgia as the "Russian law" for its resemblance to similar legislation passed in Russia. If passed, the law would permit authorities to more strictly monitor communications, including internal discussions, by any organizations that receive foreign funding.

The European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the foreign agents law on April 25.

Crowds of anti-government protesters have convened in central Tbilisi on a regular basis since April 17, when parliament approved the bill's first reading. The government on April 29 staged its own anti-Western rally, bussing in tens of thousands of people from around the country to support the government's authoritarian turn.

Tina Khidasheli, former Georgian defense minister, joined the protestors on April 30.

"The government is just prolonging the inevitable. We might have serious problems, but at the end of the day, the people will go home with victory," she told Reuters.

Georgian government holds massive anti-West rally as it aims to pass ‘Russian-style’ law
TBILISI, Georgia – The ruling Georgian Dream party staged a massive rally in Tbilisi on April 29, with tens of thousands of people bussed in from around the country to support the country’s democratic backsliding. Party leaders, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladz…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:15 PM

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.