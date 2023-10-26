Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Moscow thermal power plant catches fire

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2023 7:26 PM 2 min read
A view on CHP-16, a thermal power station in Khoroshyovo-Mnyovniki, northwestern Moscow, Russia. (Mosenergo) 
A fire broke out at a large thermal power plant in Moscow on Oct. 26, Russian power generating company Mosenergo reported.

The power station provides heat and electricity to industrial facilities and households in the city's northwest part with a population of over 1.5 million.

According to Mosenergo, one of the station's boilers caught fire at around 3:30 p.m. local time, and it was extinguished less than an hour later.

There were no casualties and energy cut-offs as a result of the fire, the company wrote, adding that the station's roof didn't collapse. The reasons for the incident are still being determined.

Russian Telegram channel Shot earlier published a video of the fire, claiming that the plant's reinforced concrete structures collapsed and three boilers caught fire.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, partisans have targeted military, logistics, and infrastructure sites inside Russia.

On Oct. 15, Ukrainian forces struck an energy facility in Russia's Belgorod Oblast supplying power to Russian military sites, a source in Ukraine's Security Service told the Kyiv Independent.

As winter approaches, Russia has escalated its assaults on Ukraine's vital infrastructure, and Kyiv has said it would strike back.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
