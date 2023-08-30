Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moscow court sentences Ukrainian citizen to 12 years in prison for preparing alleged 'sabotage'

by Martin Fornusek August 30, 2023 9:07 PM 2 min read
Security personnel walks in front of the entrance of the penalty colony IK-2 in the town of Yavas in Mordovia, central Russia, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A military court in Moscow has sentenced a citizen of Ukraine to 12 years imprisonment for allegedly planning to detonate an explosive device in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, the court's press service announced on Aug. 30.

Russian officials claim that Oleksandr Bobrovitskyi was a member of a saboteur group organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The man was reportedly asked to detonate an explosive device "at one of the transport or industrial infrastructure facilities" in the region with the goal of undermining Russia's war against Ukraine, the court claimed.

According to the court's statement, Bobrovitskyi arrived in Russia and settled in Bryansk Oblast, but was eventually arrested by Russian law enforcement while extracting a cache containing components of the explosive device.

Bobrovitskyi was convicted on the charges of terrorism and illegal possession and manufacturing of an explosive device and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of 550,000 rubles.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the veracity of the charges as Russia regularly uses trumped-up accusations and lengthy prison sentences to oppress both domestic opposition and Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories or those who otherwise end up in the hands of Russian authorities.

Bryansk Oblast lies at Russia's western border with Belarus and with Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. Local officials regularly report on drone strikes and shelling from across the Ukrainian border.

Media: Russia sentences Ukrainian soldiers to over 20 years in prison
A Russian-controlled court in occupied Donetsk Oblast sentenced three Ukrainian soldiers to more than 20 years in prison, media outlet Hromadske reported on Aug. 16, citing the Russian military prosecutor’s office.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.