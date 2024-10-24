Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Moscow court sentences Ukrainian-born film producer to 8 and a half years in absentia for reporting on Russian war crimes

by Sonya Bandouil October 24, 2024 7:28 AM 1 min read
Alexander Rodnyansky, the Ukrainian film producer who has publicly opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was declared to be a ‘foreign agent’ by Russia in 2022. (Washington Post/Getty Images)
Moscow's Basmanny district court sentenced Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky, on Oct. 21, to 8 and a half years in absentia for "spreading fake information" about the Russian Army.

Rodnyansky worked in Russia for decades, and fled after Russia’s full-scale invasion started in 2022.

The 63-year-old Oscar-nominated producer was accused of reporting on the shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and other attacks on civilian infrastructure throughout the war.

Rodnyansky stated that the case stemmed from his "anti-war posts on Instagram," expressing strong disagreement with the verdict.

"No Basmanny court can stop me from speaking loudly," he said on Telegram.

“The prosecutor said in her speech that my posts ‘expressed a negative attitude towards the Russian military by characterizing their activities as invasive.’ And I agree with the prosecutor. And so does the rest of the world. Russia's war in Ukraine is invasive and despicable.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen thousands of his citizens arrested and many jailed.

In 2023, at least 21,000 people were targeted by Russia's "repressive laws" used to "crack down" on anti-war activists," according to Amnesty International.

Navalny’s prison diaries to be published posthumously this week
The memoir, “Patriot,” is compiled from the Russian opposition leader’s prison diaries and was edited in part by his widow, Yulia Navalnaya. The book will be released in 22 languages, including Russian.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
11:04 PM

Belarus schedules next presidential election for January 2025.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 26, 2025, the country’s Central Electoral Commission announced on Oct. 23. Incumbent Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to hold on to power following the election's result.
