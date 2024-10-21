Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Navalny's prison diaries to be published posthumously this week

by Abbey Fenbert October 21, 2024 5:22 AM 2 min read
A portrait of Alexei Navalny, candles, and flowers are left at a memorial in Paris on Feb. 16, 2024, after the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic had died in an Arctic prison. (Ian Langsdon/AFP via Getty Images)
Alexei Navalny's memoir "Patriot" will be published posthumously on Oct. 22.

The memoir is compiled from the Russian opposition leader's prison diaries and was edited in part by his widow, Yulia Navalnaya. The book will be released in 22 languages, including Russian.

Navalny died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in northern Russia, after being convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent. Leaders around the world have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his death.

In "Patriot," Navalny wrote that he expected to die in prison.

"I knew from the outset that I would be imprisoned for life — either the rest of my life or until the end of the life of this regime," he wrote in a March 2022 diary entry.

"I will spend the rest of my life in prison and die here."

Navalnaya has said she hopes the memoir ensures that her husband won't be forgotten and that his political activism continues to inspire the Russian opposition movement.

"I want his voice to be heard loudly even after his death," she told the BBC's Russia service in an interview ahead of the book's release.

Navalnaya has accused Putin of murdering her husband and vowed to continue Navalny's political work. A Moscow court ordered her arrest in absentia in July, charging her with "participating in an extremist organization" due to her involvement with the Anti-Corruption Foundation, an organization founded by her late husband.

Navalnaya would "go to the elections as a presidential candidate" if she ever returned to Russia, she told the BBC.

The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's death.

Alexei Navalny’s life and death as main opponent to Putin regime
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death on Feb. 16 did not come as a surprise for those familiar with Russian politics. Navalny was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, and the Kremlin had used all the tools at its disposal to shut him up. He was sentenced in several fabricate…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Most popular

News Feed

12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 12.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
