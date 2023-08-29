Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Moscow court rejects Girkin's appeal against arrest

by Martin Fornusek August 29, 2023 5:18 PM 2 min read
Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former commander of Russia's proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast and milblogger, during a pre-trial hearing in Moscow, Russia on July 21, 2023, after he was arrested for extremism. (Photo credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Moscow City Court rejected the appeal of Russian warlord Igor Girkin, who has been arrested on charges of extremism, the Interfax news agency reported on Aug. 29.

"The decision of the Meshchansky Court in Moscow from July 21, 2023, on preventive measures in the form of detention against Girkin for a period until Sep. 18, 2023, is left unchanged, the appeal is rejected," the court decreed.

The lawyers of the Russian militant, who is also known under the alias Strelkov, asked the court of a higher instance to overturn the decision of the Meshchansky court and choose milder restraint measures.

Girkin's legal representatives argued with the suspect's allegedly poor health and noted that he is a recipient of various awards. The lawyers also pointed out that he actively cooperated with the authorities during the investigation.

The arrestee himself reminded that he is unlikely to run abroad due to his conviction by a court in The Hague, and insisted on his innocence regarding the extremism charges opened against him in Russia.

Girkin is a former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who played a major role in the Russian aggression against Ukraine's Donbas region in 2014.

In April of that year, he organized the seizure of the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, initiating Russia's war in the Donbas. Girkin admitted later in an interview that he had "pulled the trigger" of Russia's war.

He also proclaimed himself the "defense minister" of Russia's proxy forces in Donetsk Oblast.

Girkin has been found guilty by The Hague court of participating in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which killed 298 people in 2014.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has often lambasted the Kremlin for mishandling the war effort. Girkin co-founded the Club of Angry Patriots, a hardline nationalist movement pushing for more extreme measures to achieve victory over Ukraine.

He was arrested on extremism charges on July 21 in a sign of the Kremlin's crackdown against the pro-war opposition in Russia. Girkin is being held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
