Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 17, 2022

MH17 verdict: Girkin, Dubinsky, Kharchenko guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 4:52 pm
Share

MH17 verdict: Girkin, Dubinsky, Kharchenko guilty, sentenced to life imprisonmentLawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage, as part of the murder trial ahead of the beginning of a critical stage, on May 26, 2021 in Reijen, Netherlands. Judges and lawyers viewed the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17, a commercial flight between Kuala Lumpur and the Netherlands that was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, ahead of a new phase in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian suspect.

The Hague District Court found Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky, and a Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, and killing all 298 people on board. The verdict was announced on Nov. 17.

The fourth suspect, a Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted. 

Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko were sentenced to life inprisonment and paying a 16 million euros in compensation to the relatives of the victims. The suspects were tried in absentia.

In its verdict, the court also qualified the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as ‘international armed conflict’ and recognized that Russia had control over its proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the verdict.

"Holding to account masterminds is crucial too, as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK