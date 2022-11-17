MH17 verdict: Girkin, Dubinsky, Kharchenko guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

Lawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage, as part of the murder trial ahead of the beginning of a critical stage, on May 26, 2021 in Reijen, Netherlands. Judges and lawyers viewed the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17, a commercial flight between Kuala Lumpur and the Netherlands that was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, ahead of a new phase in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian suspect.

The Hague District Court found Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky, and a Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, and killing all 298 people on board. The verdict was announced on Nov. 17.

The fourth suspect, a Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted.

Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko were sentenced to life inprisonment and paying a 16 million euros in compensation to the relatives of the victims. The suspects were tried in absentia.

In its verdict, the court also qualified the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as ‘international armed conflict’ and recognized that Russia had control over its proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the verdict.

"Holding to account masterminds is crucial too, as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes," he said.