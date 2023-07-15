Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moscow court arrests alleged attempted assassins of Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2023 9:43 PM 2 min read
The Spasskaya Tower is seen through metal barriers at Moscow's Red Square on June 24, 2023. Russia's President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back." (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court arrested seven members of the Russian Nazi extremist group NS/WP for allegedly plotting an assassination attempt on Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 15.

It was reported that of the seven detained, four are minors born in 2005 and 2006, the others are 18-year-old Mykhailo Balashov and 22-year-old Yehor Saveliev.

An unnamed NS/WP member told Russian independent media outlet The Insider that detainees were tortured a day before the official detention  and were forced to give false testimony.

After being tortured, the detainee allegedly said the order to kill Sobchak and Simonyan was received from the Ukrainian special services. Allegedly, for each successful killing, a reward of about $16,500 was promised.

“They are being electrocuted, strangled, one of them had his arm broken,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s Federal Security Service or FSB prevented an attempt to kill "two prominent journalists."

Margarita Simonian is the head of Russia Today, a Kremlin-backed international news site and TV channel seen as one of the key outlets of Russian propaganda worldwide. On public television apearances since the full-scale invasion, Simonian has repeatedly called for an escalation of Russia's war, including into an international nuclear exchange.

Ksenia Sobchak, daughter of the late Anatolii Sobchak, once mayor of St Petersburg and former boss of Vladimir Putin, positioned herself as a liberal in Russia, despite appearing herself frequently on state television and even being registered to run for president in 2018.

Russia after Wagner revolt: Will Putin stay afloat or face more turmoil?
The rebellion organized by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group in June is seen by many analysts as a sign of weakness and fragility of Vladimir Putin’s regime. First, several thousand armed mercenaries managed to march for hundreds of kilometers from Rostov to the vicinity of Moscow, and no one
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.