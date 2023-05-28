More than 40 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv's air defenses shot down over 40 drones Russia launched at the capital overnight on May 28, in what the Kyiv City Military Administration says was the largest drone attack on the city since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The administration wrote on Telegram that the drones were mostly Iranian-made Shahed drones and that the attack occurred in several waves.

The first explosions in the capital were reported after 1 a.m. local time. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram after 3:00 a.m. local time that the city's air defenses were once again at work to shoot down aerial targets above Kyiv.

According to local authorities, one person was killed and at least one was injured as a result of debris caused from drones that were shot down.

The drone attack is the 14th mass assault on Kyiv since the start of May.