Monitoring group: Russian Mi-24 helicopter reportedly crashes in Belarus

A Mi-24 military helicopter crashed in Belarus on June 22, the country's defense ministry reported, calling the crash a "rough landing."

The ministry said the crew members were injured without clarifying which country owned the aircraft. The cause of the incident is being established, the officials added.

According to Belaruski Hayun, a group of activists that record the movement of troops within Belarus, the helicopter belongs to the Russian army.

The group published a photo from local sources, allegedly showing the fallen helicopter, which has the letter Z, Russia's war symbol, "Russia's Air Force" inscription, and the registration number written on it.

Russian Defense Ministry hasn't commented on the incident.

The crash happened near the M1 highway between the settlements of Ivatsevichi and Baranovichi, which hosts an air base of Belarus' Air Force, Belaruski Hayun said on Telegram. Such a helicopter is reportedly worth about $12.5 million.

In its daily update on Russian losses published on June 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russia had lost 307 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces used Belarus as a staging ground and training area throughout the war, and they also struck from it during the first phase that culminated in the battle of Kyiv.