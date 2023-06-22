Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Monitoring group: Russian Mi-24 helicopter reportedly crashes in Belarus

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 22, 2023 7:32 PM 2 min read
A photo allegedly showing a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter that crashed in Belarus on June 22, 2023, published by Belaruski Hayun on Telegram
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Mi-24 military helicopter crashed in Belarus on June 22, the country's defense ministry reported, calling the crash a "rough landing."

The ministry said the crew members were injured without clarifying which country owned the aircraft. The cause of the incident is being established, the officials added.

According to Belaruski Hayun, a group of activists that record the movement of troops within Belarus, the helicopter belongs to the Russian army.

The group published a photo from local sources, allegedly showing the fallen helicopter, which has the letter Z, Russia's war symbol, "Russia's Air Force" inscription, and the registration number written on it.

Russian Defense Ministry hasn't commented on the incident.

The crash happened near the M1 highway between the settlements of Ivatsevichi and Baranovichi, which hosts an air base of Belarus' Air Force, Belaruski Hayun said on Telegram. Such a helicopter is reportedly worth about $12.5 million.

In its daily update on Russian losses published on June 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russia had lost 307 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces used Belarus as a staging ground and training area throughout the war, and they also struck from it during the first phase that culminated in the battle of Kyiv.

Investigation: Belarus sent over 130,000 tons of munitions to Russia in first year of full-scale war
Belarus’ government, led by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, gave Russia 131,582 tons of ammunition, according to an investigative project of Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.