General Staff: Russia has lost 222,650 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22 that Russia has lost 222,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 650 casualties on June 21.



According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,013 tanks, 7,783 armored fighting vehicles, 6,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,941 artillery systems, 617 multiple launch rocket systems, 376 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 307 helicopters, 3,438 drones, and 18 boats.

