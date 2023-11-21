Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldovan president, European Council chief arrive in Kyiv on 10th anniversary of EuroMaidan

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2023 11:49 AM 2 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu (right), together with President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska, commemorates the "Heavenly Hundred," the protesters killed during Ukraine's 2014 EuroMaidan revolution, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan President Maia Sandu and European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 21 on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Ukrainian holiday marking the start of the EuroMaidan protests and the Orange Revolution.

Sandu, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and First Lady Olena Zelenska paid their respects together to the more than 100 people killed in the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution.

The Day of Dignity and Freedom was established by a presidential decree in 2014. Ukraine celebrates the 10th anniversary of the EuroMaidan and the 19th anniversary of the Orange Revolution this year.

In addition, Sandu said she planned to meet with Michel and Zelensky to discuss the next steps of Moldova and Ukraine's accession to the EU, improving regional security, and the EU's support for reforms and development in the respective countries.

Charles Michel said on X he had arrived in the Ukrainian capital without providing further details on the visit.

"Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends," he wrote.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also came to Kyiv on Nov. 21 in an unannounced visit.

The EuroMaidan Revolution began in November 2013, when pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the long-awaited Association Agreement with the European Union, shortly thereafter receiving a loan from the Kremlin.

The government moved against the revolution in a violent crackdown, which resulted in over 100 protesters killed who are now commemorated in Ukraine as the "Heavenly Hundred."

The protests culminated in February 2014 with Yanukovych and other high-ranking officials fleeing to Russia and being replaced by a pro-Western interim government.

Investigation: Czech parts make their way to Russian military helicopters despite sanctions
Editor’s Note: This story is based on an investigation by Trap Aggressor, a project by Ukrainian NGO StateWatch, which advocates for principles of good governance. The investigation’s author, Roman Steblivskyi, is a researcher at StateWatch. This story has been translated from Ukrainian and edited b…
The Kyiv IndependentRoman Steblivskyi
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:02 PM

US, Finland sign defense cooperation deal.

The U.S. signed on Dec. 18 a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement with Finland, a new NATO member who sought the membership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.