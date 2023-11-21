German Defense Minister Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 21.

Pistorius is in Kyiv to "personally see the current situation and the effectiveness of German support," the ministry wrote.

Shortly after arrival, Pistorius visited a memorial to the EuroMaidan revolution and laid flowers in commemoration of those killed, marking the 10th anniversary of the day when the revolution started. Ukraine celebrates the Dignity and Freedom Day on Nov. 21 every year since 2014.

The uprising was sparked in November 2013 after pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the long-awaited Association Agreement with the European Union.

More than 100 people were killed during the months-long protest turned revolution.

According to Deutsche Welle, citing AFP, the main purpose of the trip was to discuss training programs for Ukrainian soldiers, as well as Germany's continuing military aid for Ukraine.

It is Pistorius' second visit to Kyiv since he became Defense Minister in January 2023.

He will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, as well as with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pistorius' arrival in Kyiv came one day after another unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Germany is the world's second-biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the U.S.