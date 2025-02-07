Trump's ICC sanctions won't hinder Russian war crimes investigation, Kyiv says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will continue to carry out its functions in holding Russia accountable for crimes committed during the full-scale war against Ukraine, regardless of U.S. sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a Feb. 7 briefing.

Tykhyi's statement came after President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the ICC over probes targeting the U.S. and Israel. He ordered an asset freeze and a travel ban on the court's officials, staff and their families, as well as anyone who is believed to have assisted the ICC in its investigation.

"I think that the U.S. decisions are not related to the Ukrainian context, and we hope that they will not affect the court's ability to achieve justice and justice for the victims of Russian aggression," Tykhyi said.

According to the spokesperson, Kyiv continues to work with the ICC to ensure that the investigation of Russian war crimes advances.

Ukraine became the 125th state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 1.

In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for the forced deportations of at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied territories.

The ICC also issued arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council who formerly served as defense minister, and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine.