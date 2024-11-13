Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, International Criminal Court, Russia, Georgia, Courts, Russian Courts, Sergei Shoigu, Valery Gerasimov
Edit post

Moscow court issues arrest warrants for ICC judges involved in Russia-linked cases

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 2:43 PM 2 min read
Flag with the logo of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 29, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court ordered an arrest in absentia of Reine Alapini-Gansou, the second vice-president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the independent news outlet Mediazona reported on Nov. 13.

The case against Alapini-Gansou was launched under the article of "illegal detention," Mediazona reported without providing additional details. She has also been placed on the wanted list, the court told the Interfax news agency.

Russia has extensively used lawfare to pressure and intimidate ICC judges since the Hague court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and official Maria Lvova-Belova in March 2023 over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

A Beninese jurist with extensive experience in women's rights and human rights advocacy, Alapini-Gansou was elected to the ICC in 2018. Earlier this year, she became a deputy to the ICC's president, Tomoko Akane, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023. Russia opened an investigation into Akane and other judges soon after.

The arrest warrant against Alapini-Gansou, who was one of the judges who issued arrest warrants against Moscow's proxies in South Ossetia over alleged war crimes during the 2008 Georgia war, comes only days after a Russian warrant in absentia for another ICC judge, Haykel Ben Mahfoudh.

Ben Mahfoudh was a member of a panel that issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov over suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

The Tunisian lawyer and a specialist in international law was elected to the ICC for a nine-year term in March 2024.

The ICC in March also issued arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders for carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022- 2023.

Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov "are each allegedly responsible" for a number of war crimes, including "directing attacks at civilian sites," the court said.

Opinion: Handshaking Putin and hugging Lukashenko, UN head Guterres undermines the ICC
While the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently expressed “high appreciation” for the United Nations’ cooperative relations during the commemoration of UN Day, a troubling incident unfolded 3,000 kilometers away from The Hague in Kazan, Russia. UN Secretary-General António Gut…
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Hryshko
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.