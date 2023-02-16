Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Missile debris found in Moldovan border region

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 5:34 PM 2 min read
A large part of a Russian missile found in a field in Moldova on Feb. 16, 2023. (Moldovan Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moldovan police patrol found part of a missile near the border village of Briceni in the country's north on Feb. 16, according to the Moldovan interior ministry.

The missile’s origin is still unspecified, but a photo added to the post shows the shell of a large missile.

This is the fourth time a missile part has fallen in Moldovan territory since Russia started launching mass missile strikes on Ukraine on Oct. 10, according to the ministry, with the most recent incident having occurred on Jan. 14.

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 32 missiles had been launched against Ukraine.

Two missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility overnight in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the governor Dmytro Lunin reported. There were no casualties.

Critical infrastructure near the central city of Kropyvnytskyi was also hit, again, without making casualties, Kirovohrad Oblast’s Governor Andrii Raykovich said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad, 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating outages.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. Due to integration with the Ukrainian electricity grid, Moldova also suffered from blackouts during a mass missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Official: Russia hits targets in north, west, center of Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.