Missile debris found in Moldovan border region

A Moldovan police patrol found part of a missile near the border village of Briceni in the country's north on Feb. 16, according to the Moldovan interior ministry.

The missile’s origin is still unspecified, but a photo added to the post shows the shell of a large missile.

This is the fourth time a missile part has fallen in Moldovan territory since Russia started launching mass missile strikes on Ukraine on Oct. 10, according to the ministry, with the most recent incident having occurred on Jan. 14.

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 32 missiles had been launched against Ukraine.

Two missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility overnight in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the governor Dmytro Lunin reported. There were no casualties.

Critical infrastructure near the central city of Kropyvnytskyi was also hit, again, without making casualties, Kirovohrad Oblast’s Governor Andrii Raykovich said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad, 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating outages.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. Due to integration with the Ukrainian electricity grid, Moldova also suffered from blackouts during a mass missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.