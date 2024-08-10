Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion

by Dominic Culverwell August 10, 2024 10:33 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko gestures during a joint press conference after Russian-Belarusian meeting at the Palace of Independence, on May 24, 2024, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Minsk summoned Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush after claiming Ukrainian drones entered Belarus, Belarus state media Belta reported on Aug. 10.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.” Minsk claims drones launched from Ukraine were detected over the Kastsyukovichy area, close to the Russian border, and shot down on Aug. 9.

“If the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Belarus is unable to influence the prevention of such provocations, the Belarusian side will question the necessity of its continued diplomatic presence in Minsk," the ministry said, according to Belta.

While some of the drones were shot down, several went on to Russia where they were intercepted, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko ordered reinforcements to be sent to border regions with Ukraine, including special operation forces, ground forces, and missile forces. “The General Staff of Belarus has been ordered to take measures to ensure the security of our state,” Lukashenko said.

Russian drones have crossed into Belarusian airspace several times over the summer on their way to attack Ukraine, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group has reported.

The monitoring group said that "despite the massive and regular flights of drones into the airspace of Belarus," Minsk made "practically no comments" on the situation.

Belarus did, however, start sending Su-30 fighter jets to fly to the south of the country during Russian attacks on Ukraine, the group reported.

UK imposes sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime on anniversary of rigged vote
The British sanctions list includes Denis Tolstenkov, Andrei Palchyk, Filip Sturchanka, and Aleksey Lazarenko, the heads of four Belarusian penal colonies where political prisoners and activists are illegally detained.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
