News Feed, Drones, Shahed drones, Belarus, Russia, War
Two more Russian kamikaze drones enter Belarusian airspace

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 1:52 PM 2 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
Two Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus overnight on July 16, the third and fourth to do so in the last week, according to the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group.

One of the drones entered Belarusian airspace just after 4 a.m. local time and traveled some 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) before exiting the country into Ukrainian airspace, the group said.

The second entered Belarus at 8:40 a.m. and then proceeded to fly a winding path of more than 300 kilometers (185 miles) toward the city of Mahiliou.

A Belarusian Su-30 fighter jet and Mi-24 helicopter were scrambled to intercept the drone, Hajun reports.

The drone's current whereabouts or where it crashed have not yet been reported.

Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down two Shahed drones on July 16, with two more "located in the airspace of Belarus."

On July 13, another Russian Shahed kamikaze drone targeting Ukraine veered off course and flew more than 350 kilometers (220 miles) over Belarusian airspace, following a similar incident two days earlier.

Elsewhere, a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on a factory in the Russian town of Korenovo, Kursk Oblast, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on July 16.

The resulting explosion caused a fire that first responders were working to extinguish, Smirnov said at 12:32 a.m. local time. He claimed that no factory workers were injured in the fire.

Separately, Smirnov said that a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on the town of Tyotkino, located some 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Korenovo. Smirnov claimed that the explosives landed on a house and injured its resident.

Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on either of these claims, and the Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify them.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
