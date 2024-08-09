Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Belarusian regime, United Kingdom, Sanctions, Alexander Lukashenko
Edit post

UK imposes sanctions against Lukashenko's regime on anniversary of rigged vote

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2024 12:57 AM 2 min read
The United Kingdom imposed new sanctions on Aug. 9 against four Belarusian individuals and three entities.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko seen during the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum on May 24, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The UK on Aug. 9 imposed new sanctions against four Belarusian individuals and three entities on the fourth anniversary of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, according to the British government's website.

On Aug. 9, 2020, dictator Alexander Lukashenko cemented his hold on power through electoral fraud and mass repressions.

The British sanctions list includes Denis Tolstenkov, Andrei Palchyk, Filip Sturchanka, and Aleksey Lazarenko, the heads of four Belarusian penal colonies where political prisoners and activists are illegally detained.

The U.K. also introduced sanctions against three Belarusian defense companies, including StankoGomel, NIIEVM, and Ruchservomotor.

background
background
Subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Weekly

In addition to the sanctions, the British government announced the allocation of 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) to support the survival of Belarusian human rights and civil society causes "in the face of continued political pressure."

"We stand with the people of Belarus and their pursuit of freedom and democracy and call on the regime to release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Lukashenko's claim to victory in the 2020 election led to massive protests across the country and international condemnations. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she won 60% of the vote.

According to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, over 50,000 citizens have been detained for political reasons since the 2020 election.

At least 5,472 people have been convicted on politically motivated charges, said the group's representative, Leanid Sudalenka, in comments reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Lukashenko, under whose leadership Belarus became a close ally of Russia during the full-scale war against Ukraine, said he would run again for president again in 2025. The dictator has served as president since 1994.

2 years after dictator Lukashenko stole the election, Belarus is a grim place
Aug. 9 marks the second anniversary of the day when Belarusians had the chance to break free from decades of despotic rule. This date also marks the day when Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko declared himself president for his sixth consecutive term in an election internationally deemed as n…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Rheinmetall to deliver 8 more rescue stations to Ukraine.

The FSTs are container-based rescue units for mounted operations that are intended for use on the frontline.The systems are equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, operating room and intensive care unit, in line with the standards of a modern hospital, the company said.
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.