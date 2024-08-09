UK imposes sanctions against Lukashenko's regime on anniversary of rigged vote

This audio is created with AI assistance

The UK on Aug. 9 imposed new sanctions against four Belarusian individuals and three entities on the fourth anniversary of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, according to the British government's website.

On Aug. 9, 2020, dictator Alexander Lukashenko cemented his hold on power through electoral fraud and mass repressions.

The British sanctions list includes Denis Tolstenkov, Andrei Palchyk, Filip Sturchanka, and Aleksey Lazarenko, the heads of four Belarusian penal colonies where political prisoners and activists are illegally detained.

The U.K. also introduced sanctions against three Belarusian defense companies, including StankoGomel, NIIEVM, and Ruchservomotor.

In addition to the sanctions, the British government announced the allocation of 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) to support the survival of Belarusian human rights and civil society causes "in the face of continued political pressure."

"We stand with the people of Belarus and their pursuit of freedom and democracy and call on the regime to release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Lukashenko's claim to victory in the 2020 election led to massive protests across the country and international condemnations. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she won 60% of the vote.

According to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, over 50,000 citizens have been detained for political reasons since the 2020 election.

At least 5,472 people have been convicted on politically motivated charges, said the group's representative, Leanid Sudalenka, in comments reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Lukashenko, under whose leadership Belarus became a close ally of Russia during the full-scale war against Ukraine, said he would run again for president again in 2025. The dictator has served as president since 1994.