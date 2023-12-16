Skip to content
Minister: Ukraine, Romania solve 20-year-old dispute over Danube-Black Sea canal

by Martin Fornusek December 16, 2023 11:39 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets at the 9th meeting of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention) in Geneva. Photo published on Dec. 16, 2023. (Ruslan Strilets/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Romania resolved a protracted conflict over the construction of the Deepwater Navigation Route Danube-Black Sea, in which Bucharest accused Kyiv of violating environmental standards, Ukraine's Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets announced on Dec. 16.

The dispute has been ongoing since 2004, when Ukraine started the construction of the canal through the Danube Delta distributaries Chilia, Old Istambul, and Bystre, along a route mostly coinciding with the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

The project came under criticism from Romania and the European Commission, who cited the lack of environmental impact assessment.

According to Strilets, the resolution to the dispute was reached at the 9th meeting of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention) in Geneva.

"We have done our homework and overcome a long journey to align the project with the Convention's requirements," Strilets wrote on social media.

"Ukraine values good relations with its neighbors and compliance with international law. We want and can find a common language to correct the mistakes of the past."

Strilets thanked his Romanian counterpart, Mircea Fechet, for the efforts in achieving this "historic decision" and Moldovan Environment Minister Iordanca Iordanov for presiding over the meeting.

Author: Martin Fornusek
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
