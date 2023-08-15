Minister: Sweden preparing new defense aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government has proposed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3.4 billion Swedish Krona ($314 million), Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on Aug. 15, cited by national broadcaster SVT.

The package reportedly includes ammunition and spare parts for Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles and Archer artillery systems, as well as trucks and demining equipment.

Jonson hopes that the Riksdag, the highest decision-making assembly in Sweden, will approve the package this week, according to SVT.

"The counteroffensive is now in an active phase. We need to prepare for the fact that this war will be protracted and to have a long-term perspective so that we can support the weapons and systems we have sent," Jonson said, as cited by the media outlet.

The Swedish government also proposed to sell the country's air-to-air AMRAAM missiles to the U.S., which would then donate them to Ukraine.

"It is incredibly important for the Ukrainians that the Russians do not gain air supremacy as well as to have strong air defense," added Jonson.

Jonson also noted that the Swedish army's capabilities would deteriorate in the short term if the aid package is provided, but this should be remedied as soon as possible.

This is Sweden's 13th defense assistance package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Stockholm has provided Kyiv with $1.6 billion in military aid so far, according to SVT.