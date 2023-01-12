Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Russian-controlled church in central Kyiv needs to be dismantled.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 4:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Jan. 12 that the ministry supports dismantling a Russian-affiliated Orthodox church building on the territory of the National Museum of Ukraine’s History in central Kyiv.

The building is located next to the ruins of the Desyatynna Church (Church of the Tithes, or the Dormition Church), which was built in the 10th century and became the first stone church in Kyivan Rus.

According to Tkachenko, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate began illegally seizing the site where the building is located in 2008.

The church was built without any construction permits, Tkachenko said.

The museum filed a lawsuit seeking to demolish the church back in 2020, the minister said.

The trial is still ongoing, he said, adding that the next hearing will take place on Jan. 18.

Since November, Ukraine has conducted nationwide raids on religious sites that belong to the Russian-controlled church – during which authorities say they have so far found Russian passports, anti-Ukrainian propaganda, and a stolen collection of icons.

In December, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council proposed banning the Russian-controlled Orthodox church.

The council instructed the Cabinet to draft a bill on such a ban. The bill is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

The Moscow-affiliated church's lease on part of the Ukraine's main monastery, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, expired on Jan. 1, although still controls the remaining part of the Lavra.

The independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is seeking to get control over the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, held a Christmas service at the monastery for the first time on Jan. 7.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.