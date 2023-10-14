Minister: Finland considers legislation limiting Russians from certain real estate deals

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland is considering several security-related legislative initiatives, including limiting Russians from certain real estate deals, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Oct. 14.

"The assessment of real estate transactions by non-EEA countries (including Russians and Chinese, among others) is under reconsideration. During the winter, a complete ban on these transactions or significant additional restrictions will be evaluated," Hakkanen said.

However, specific situations where these transactions could be permitted would be specified in the legislation.

Additionally, control over corporate acquisitions is set to increase "so that situations like when it was noticed that Russians own Helsinki shipyard or something similar, don't happen again," Hakkanen said.

In mid-September, Finland banned entry to Russian-registered cars only days after the Baltic countries instituted the same measure.