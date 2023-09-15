Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland bans entry for Russian-registered vehicles

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023 1:59 PM 1 min read
Vehicles queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo credit: Lauri Henio/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland bans entry to cars under Russian registration only days after the Baltic countries instituted the same measure, the country's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced on Sept. 15, the Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

The ban will come into force at midnight. Cars with Russian license plates that are already in Finland will have to leave the country within six months, that is by March 16, 2024.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia imposed the restriction earlier this week in accordance with the EU Commission's recommendations on sanctions against Russia.

According to Yle, Helsinki joined the ban in order to synchronize its policy with the EU's common line.

The public broadcaster reported that once the measure takes effect, only EU citizens permanently residing in Russia, their family members, diplomats, or people coming for humanitarian reasons will be allowed to bring a car with a Russian license plate into Finland.

Belarus Weekly: Belarusian embassies to stop issuing passports luring opposition home
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko signs a decree prohibiting the country’s embassies from issuing or renewing passports for Belarusians living abroad, leaving the regime’s critics vulnerable to prosecution if they return. The Nobel Foundation withdraws its invites to Russia, Belarus, and Ira…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.