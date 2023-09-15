Finland bans entry for Russian-registered vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland bans entry to cars under Russian registration only days after the Baltic countries instituted the same measure, the country's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced on Sept. 15, the Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

The ban will come into force at midnight. Cars with Russian license plates that are already in Finland will have to leave the country within six months, that is by March 16, 2024.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia imposed the restriction earlier this week in accordance with the EU Commission's recommendations on sanctions against Russia.

According to Yle, Helsinki joined the ban in order to synchronize its policy with the EU's common line.

The public broadcaster reported that once the measure takes effect, only EU citizens permanently residing in Russia, their family members, diplomats, or people coming for humanitarian reasons will be allowed to bring a car with a Russian license plate into Finland.