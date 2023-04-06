Mine explosion in Kharkiv Oblast injures 16-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance



A 16-year-old boy was wounded by a mine explosion in the village of Novoosynove, located in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, on April 5, the State Emergency Service reported.

He was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

The State Emergency Service also issued a warning to avoid forests, fields, river beds, and other open spaces as demining operations in recently liberated territories continue.

A few days before, two people died and two others were injured from a mine explosion in Kharkiv Oblast on March 29.

In Aug. 2022, the United States announced it would spend $89 million to assist in mine-clearing efforts.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has previously said that nearly 40% of Ukraine’s territory has been contaminated with mines.