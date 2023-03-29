Mine explosion kills 2, injures 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people died and two were left injured from a mine explosion in Kharkiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on March 29.

The incident occurred in the city of Barvinkove, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of liberated Izium. The victims were traveling by car along a dirt road when they hit an anti-tank mine.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the two fatal casualties were a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man.

Demining operations remain vitally important in liberated areas of Ukraine. Syniehubov reported on March 29 that the State Emergency Service had demined at least 116 explosive devices in Kharkiv Oblast just over the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 8 that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

In June, the State Emergency Service said that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.