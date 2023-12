Military: Ukrainian forces destroyed 6 Russian ammunition depots, military equipment over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed 21 units of Russian military equipment and six ammunition depots at the southern front line over the past day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Aug. 6.

Among the destroyed Russian military equipment were three armored combat vehicles, two drones, 10 artillery systems and mortars, for military vehicles.

According to Tarnavskyi, two Russian companies, or up to 600 troops, were killed or wounded.

Russian troops reportedly attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times, and Ukrainian forces fired on Russian forces 1,344 times.

"The army works. Glory to Ukraine," Tarnavskyi said.