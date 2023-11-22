Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Military: Ukraine repels new attacks near Avdiivka, destroys almost 80% of Russian equipment

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2023 7:00 PM 1 min read
The town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast devastated in Russian attacks, Nov. 19, 2023. (Oleksandr Tarnavskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia deployed several columns of armored vehicles during unsuccessful attacks near Avdiivka on Nov. 22, losing almost 80% of equipment, the Tavria group spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.

Russian forces continue trying to surround Avdiivka, launching 13 unsuccessful attacks against the front-line town and settlements on its flanks, Shtupun said today on television.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces are dealing with desertions, and seven Russian soldiers surrendered to Ukrainian troops on Nov. 21.

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an attempt to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes, which continue to inflict casualties among civilian residents.

Shtupun warned on Nov. 18 that Russia is preparing to launch the third wave of attacks against Avdiivka.

Russia's onslaught against Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, has been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near Avdiivka.

Russia has been trying to capture the small town just north of occupied Donetsk since 2014.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
9:06 AM

Kremlin rules out peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations with Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.
5:57 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 20, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
12:27 AM

Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast.

Governor Filip Pronin said the drone debris struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.
10:41 PM

White House hopes Ukraine aid bill to pass in January.

The White House hopes that Congress will pass a funding request containing $61 billion for Ukraine in January to maintain support for Kyiv amid Russia's invasion, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 20.
