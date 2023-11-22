Military: Ukraine repels new attacks near Avdiivka, destroys almost 80% of Russian equipment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia deployed several columns of armored vehicles during unsuccessful attacks near Avdiivka on Nov. 22, losing almost 80% of equipment, the Tavria group spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.

Russian forces continue trying to surround Avdiivka, launching 13 unsuccessful attacks against the front-line town and settlements on its flanks, Shtupun said today on television.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces are dealing with desertions, and seven Russian soldiers surrendered to Ukrainian troops on Nov. 21.

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an attempt to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes, which continue to inflict casualties among civilian residents.

Shtupun warned on Nov. 18 that Russia is preparing to launch the third wave of attacks against Avdiivka.

Russia's onslaught against Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, has been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near Avdiivka.

Russia has been trying to capture the small town just north of occupied Donetsk since 2014.