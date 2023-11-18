Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russia prepares another Avdiivka offensive

by Alexander Khrebet November 18, 2023 12:46 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers in the destroyed city of Avdiivka on Oct. 26, 2023, in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces prepare the third wave of Avdiivka offensive in Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian army's Tavria group spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told national television on Nov. 18.

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October, in an attempt to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes, which continue to inflict casualties among civilian residents.

“We are expecting the third wave of offensive - an attempt to encircle Adviivka,” Shtupun said.

Ukrainian forces hold the defense lines in the Avdiiivka axis while conducting an offensive in Melitopol direction, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group, reported on Nov. 18.

The attacks on Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, have been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near the front-line town.

Russia has been trying to capture the small town just north of occupied Donetsk since 2014.

Reports of another Russian offensive on Avdiivka occur against the backdrop of reports of the potential dismissal of three Ukrainian commanders and further reshuffle in Ukraine's military leadership.

The Defense Ministry is considering potential dismissal of three commanders within Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 13, citing unnamed sources in the country’s military and political leadership.

According to the sources, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is preparing requests to dismiss Medical Forces Commander Tetiana Ostashchenko, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group, and Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev.

The reasons for the possible dismissal of Tarnavskyi, who commands troops on the southern front line, and Naiev are unknown, Ukrainska Pravda wrote.

Hours after Ukrainska Pravda published the report, the Defense Ministry issued a “response to all media inquiries” saying that “information published by a number of outlets is not true.” The ministry didn’t specify to which reports it was reacting to.

“The Defense Ministry does not comment on rumors or unverified information. Everyone works as usual, and decisions are discussed in coordination with the General Staff.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:41 PM

UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
7:53 AM

Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.