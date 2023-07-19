General Staff: Russia retreats from positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Bakhmut direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces were pushed out from their positions near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, lying northwest of Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson Andrii Kovalov said on July 19.

"During the hostilities, the Russian occupiers were forced to retreat from their positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka," the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian troops have achieved partial success in their advance and solidified new positions, Kovalov added.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine is conducting offensive operations both north and south of the city of Bakhmnut. Russia is deploying its reserves but suffering heavy losses, Kovalov clarified.

Earlier, the military reported advances also on Bakhmut's southern flank. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 17 that the Ukrainian troops liberated 7 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction over the past week.