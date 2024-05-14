Skip to content
General Staff: Ukrainian soldiers 'change positions' near Lukiantsi village in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova May 14, 2024 11:56 AM 2 min read
Police officer Oleksii Kharkivskyi looks at smoke rising from a Russian glide bomb impact site in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 11, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent) 
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian troops "changed positions" near the village of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast "to save the lives" of their soldiers, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 14.

The General Staff said that the decision was taken due to intense Russian fire and bombardment of Ukrainian positions, adding that "the fighting is ongoing."

Russia launched a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10. Lukiantsi is located nearly five kilometers (three miles) south of the Ukrainian-Russian state border.

Vovchansk, a border town roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Lukiantsi, has become a key target of Russian troops in recent days.

The military reported that Russia had "partially succeeded" near Lukiantsi on May 13. According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service that tracks changes on the front line, Russian forces occupied the village.

Ukrainian units are repelling a Russian attack in the Shebekino-Vovchansk direction, according to the General Staff. In Vovchansk, the military is inspecting an urban area after reports about fighting on the northern outskirts on May 13.

"The situation is under control," the General Staff said.

A total of 7,023 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid heavy fighting in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

12:14 PM

Putin to visit China on May 16-17, meet Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reported on May 14, citing the Kremlin press service.
10:59 AM

FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact.

Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times reported on May 14.
7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.