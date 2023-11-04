Air Force: Ukraine targets Russian ship carrying Kalibr missiles in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian ship carrying Kalibr missiles in a strike on Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Nov. 4.

According to Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force is still waiting for the official confirmation of the results. However, he commended the strike, adding that it was "as if Storm Shadow missiles swept through!"

The U.K. supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in May. Ukraine used the missiles in a strike against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22

Earlier on Nov. 4, Sergey Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, wrote on Telegram that air defense was at work near a shipyard in the city of Kerch. Debris from one of the intercepted missiles fell onto one of the dry docks.