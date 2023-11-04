Update: Ukrainian forces damage ship in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian cruise missiles damaged a ship located in a shipyard in Kerch, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea, Russian state-controlled media reported on Nov. 4

Earlier tonight, Sergey Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, wrote on Telegram that air defense was at work near a shipyard in the city of Kerch.

Debris from one of the intercepted missiles fell onto one of the dry docks, Aksyonov added. There are no reported casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a strike with 15 cruise missiles at a shipbuilding plant in Kerch. Thirteen cruise missiles were reportedly shot down by air defenses and a ship was damaged as a result of being hit by a missile.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk also announced that Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian ship carrying Kalibr missiles in a strike on Russian-occupied Crimea.

At the time of the announcement, Ukraine's Air Force was still waiting for official confirmation of the results.