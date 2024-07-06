Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian losses, Russia, War, Chasiv Yar
Military: Russia has lost up to 5,000 soldiers fighting for one district of Chasiv Yar

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 10:48 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in ruins on July 3, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost up to 5,000 service members in the fighting over one district of the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, said on July 6.

His statement follows Ukraine's withdrawal from the Kanal neighborhood in the east of Chasiv Yar amid a Russian offensive against the town. Defensive positions in the neighborhood were destroyed, Voloshyn said on July 4 when announcing the military's decision.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past day, there have been no assaults against Chasiv Yar, but the town is constantly being shelled, Voloshyn reported on national television on July 6.

Over 100 Russian soldiers were killed, and another 132 were injured in the past 24 hours in the Chasiv Yar-Toretsk direction, according to Voloshyn.

The active Russia-Ukraine front line has recently expanded as intense fighting continues in the areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2.

What Ukraine's partial Chasiv Yar withdrawal actually means
Ukraine announced on July 4 that its troops had withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, a strategically important town in Donetsk Oblast, and the scene of an intense, bloody battle that began in early April of this year. Speaking on national TV, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
