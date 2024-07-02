Skip to content
Active Russia-Ukraine front line has expanded, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova July 2, 2024 7:21 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi awards Ukrainian fighters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” in the Soledar direction on July 2, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Yuriy Mate/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The active Russia-Ukraine front line has recently expanded as intense fighting continues in the areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, Ukraine's Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2.

He added that the intensity of fighting in other segments of the front line has recently decreased.

The Toretsk sector in Donetsk Oblast has become another hotspot in recent weeks, the general said. Fierce fighting of different intensity is also ongoing in the Kurakhove, Vremivka, Kramatorsk and Kharkiv sectors, according to Syrskyi.

Moscow's troops have increased their attacks near the town of Toretsk in June after a "long lull" in fighting in the area. Russia carried out 17 attacks in this direction, Ukraine's General staff said in its latest update on July 2.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is difficult, according to Syrskyi. Russia wants to break through Ukraine's defenses and has rotated strike units, removing the units "whose assault forces have completely lost their combat capability," Syrskyi said.

"Despite the reinforcement of our units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower," he added.

The key problem for Ukrainian commanders are "manning units with motivated, well-trained military," Syrskyi said, as well as providing soldiers with modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively countering Russian drones.

"We have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, primarily bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and the safety of our soldiers," Syrskyi said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
