Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military reports intensified Russian attacks on Kupiansk-Lyman axis

by Dinara Khalilova October 14, 2023 2:28 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire the SPG recoilless gun in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 15. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have ramped up their assaults near Makiivka in the Lyman direction and towards Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's Land Forces, reported on Oct. 14.

Russia is aiming to defeat the Ukrainian grouping of troops in the area, encircle Kupiansk, and "reach the Oskil river," Colonel General Syrskyi said, as cited by the Defense Ministry's media center.

According to the crowdsourced online map Deep State, Russian forces have already reached this river along some areas of the front line.

Russia reportedly carries out dozens of attacks on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis per day, supporting assault groups with armored vehicles and conducting heavy mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Russian troops have suffered "significant losses" without substantial success so far, added Syrskyi, who heads military operations in the east.

The ground forces commander reported visiting units of the Lyman grouping. He was briefed on the current battlefield situation and took "decisions on further actions."

Meanwhile, Russia has ramped up its assaults against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, using the infamous "human wave" attacks. However, reports suggest the new offensive hasn't made much progress since its start on Oct. 10.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
