Military: Over 30 drones downed overnight on Sept. 28

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 28, 2023 7:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down over 30 drones that Russian forces launched overnight on Sept. 28, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on air.

"The attack was massive, but the work of the air defense was also quite effective - more than 30 drones were destroyed," she reported, adding that the operational situation in the south is tense, as the Russian forces are constantly searching for new attack strategies.

According to Humeniuk, on Sept. 28, air defense was operating along the entire southern direction - in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as in central Ukraine.

Earlier on the evening of Sept. 27, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, wrote on Telegram that there was “massive shelling” in Kherson Oblast.

In the city of Kherson, Russian strikes hit the same buildings several times as firefighters battled fires caused by the first round of shelling, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported on Telegram. They then had to return to extinguish the subsequent fires.

ISW: Ukraine appears to marginally advance near Bakhmut
Geolocated footage published on Sept. 26 and analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, located 11 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
