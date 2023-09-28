Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Ukraine appears to marginally advance near Bakhmut

by Olena Goncharova September 28, 2023 6:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage published on Sept. 26 and analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, located 11 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Additional geolocated footage published on Sept. 26 indicates that Russian forces likely no longer control a roughly one-kilometer-long trench line west of Verbove (16 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

"The absence of Russian forces in this trench line could facilitate further Ukrainian advances in this area, as this trench line is no longer a significant obstacle for Ukrainian forces," the ISW said.

Verbove is mere 18 kilometers east from Robotyne which Ukrainian forces said they had taken as they continued pushing east toward the village of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at the beginning of September. Ukrainian authorities said they expected battles for control of high ground to the south and east of the village as they approached the next layer of Russian defenses.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukraine's military fighting in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, recently said that “there will be good news” in the Zaporizhzhia operational direction and noted that Ukrainian forces are steadily advancing but did not provide additional information.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
