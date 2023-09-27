Russian attacks reported in Mykolaiv, Kherson oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts on the evening of Sept. 27, the authorities reported.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, wrote on Telegram that there was “massive shelling” in Kherson Oblast.

Shortly after, the Air Force stated that Shahed drones were en route to Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

In the city of Kherson, Russian strikes hit the same buildings several times as firefighters battled fires caused by the first round of shelling, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported on Telegram. They then had to return to extinguish the subsequent fires.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia’s use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second- with a delay- so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne also reported the sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv.