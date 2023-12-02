Skip to content
Military: More than 5,000 explosive devices removed over past week

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 6:57 PM 1 min read
A warning sign that says "Dangerous mines" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Specialists from Ukraine's Armed Forces cleared 5,321 explosive devices from over 431 hectares of land and 71 roads in the past week, the Armed Forces Command said on Dec. 2.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, specialists have removed more than 150,000 explosive devices across Ukraine, including territories liberated from Russian occupation.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Around 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been wounded or maimed since the all-out war began, Shmyhal said on Oct. 9.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has developed its own de-mining machines, and its allies have also donated their own equipment, such as the Revival P mechanized demining machine from Azerbaijan.

In addition, Western allies have pledged almost 500 million euros ($530 million) to Kyiv in demining assistance as of Oct. 11.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
