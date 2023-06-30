Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russian occupation forces 'gradually leaving' Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by Dinara Khalilova June 30, 2023 12:09 PM 1 min read
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupation forces stationed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are "gradually leaving" the premises amid the rising threat of Russia's sabotage attack, Ukraine's military intelligence reported on June 30.

Among the first to leave the station were three officials from Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom, who had managed Russian-installed personnel at the plant, reads the report.

Ukrainian employees who previously signed a contract with Rosatom were advised to evacuate before July 5, while the personnel remaining at the station were instructed to "blame Ukraine in case of any emergencies," the Ukrainian intelligence agency wrote.

As of today, the head of the plant's legal department, the chief inspector, and the deputy in charge of the plant's supplies are known to have evacuated to Russian-occupied Crimea.

The number of Russian military patrols is also decreasing in the city of Enerhodar, which hosts the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On June 23, Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov told the New Stateman that Russia had completed preparations for an attack on the nuclear power plant, mined the plant's cooler, and placed the equipment loaded with explosives near four of the six power units.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia may be signaling its readiness to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to prevent a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.