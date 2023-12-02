Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Resistance blow up Russian refueling station in Melitopol

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 12:21 PM 1 min read
The road between Berdyansk to Melitopol in Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 18, 2022. (Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian resistance forces blew up a gas station used by Russian occupation forces to refuel military equipment in Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 1, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Dec. 2.

The explosion damaged military equipment and killed several Russian military personnel, the HUR said.

The attack was reportedly carried out at around midday at a gas station on a main road leading into the city.

Russian occupying forces are trying to conceal evidence of an attack from the Kremlin, the HUR said.

Russian military forces in Melitopol are the frequent target of attacks by Ukrainian resistance groups.

The exiled mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Nov. 27 that resistance forces had blown up a car near Melitopol that was carrying Chechen fighters.

The HUR said on Nov. 12 that a powerful explosion at one of the headquarters of the Russian military in the city killed at least three Russian officers.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently verified these reports.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied by Russia since March 2022.

Military intelligence: Joint operation with local resistance sabotages Moscow Oblast railway line
Trains in the region around Moscow were disrupted at the end of November “as a result of a special measure implemented together with the resistance movement,” Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) announced on Nov. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.