Military intelligence: Railway bridge blown up in Russia's Samara Oblast

A railway bridge across the Chapayevka River in Russia's Samara Oblast has been blown up, paralyzing the traffic, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on March 4 without specifying who was responsible for the incident.

The bridge and the adjacent railway connection were used by Russia to transport military cargo, namely engineering explosives produced by the JSC Polimer in the city of Chapayevsk, the military intelligence agency said.

The agency's statement came after Russian Telegram channels reported the incident, publishing alleged photos of the bridge. According to military intelligence, the bridge was damaged at about 6 a.m. local time.

"Given the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, its use will be impossible for a long time," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

This is not the first such incident to take place in Russia in the past months.

In late January, military intelligence claimed that partisans burned down several relay cabinets on the railroad and other facilities in three regions of Russia that were reportedly used for the Russian troops' logistics.