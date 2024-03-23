Military intelligence: Partisans attack Russian soldiers, equipment in occupied Melitopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The explosions in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed Russian soldiers and destroyed their military equipment, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

HUR claimed to have orchestrated a joint attack with local resistance against a group of Russian serviceman in the city on March 22.

The alleged footage of an attack on Russian forces in occupied Melitopol on March 22, 2024. (Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR)/Telegram)

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since March 2022. The Ukrainian resistance has been active here since then, targeting Russian military personnel and facilities.

"According to preliminary data, about 20 Russian soldiers, two Kamaz trucks and a UAZ Patriot pickup truck were at the epicenter of the explosions," the agency wrote on Telegram, saying that the losses are being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify these claims.

Military intelligence occasionally reports on resistance forces' operations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Several cases of explosions at Melitopol's railway infrastructure have been reported since Russia occupied the city.