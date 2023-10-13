Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian resistance in occupied Melitopol blow up train carrying Russian ammunition, fuel

by Martin Fornusek October 13, 2023 4:40 PM 2 min read
A map showing an area where Ukrainian resistance members reportedly blew up a Russian supply train and a part of the railway track on Oct. 13, 2023. (National Resistance Center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' "Resistance Movement" sabotaged a train in Russian-occupied Melitopol that was carrying ammunition and fuel for the Russian military, the Special Operations Forces reported on Oct. 13.

Earlier on Oct. 13, the National Resistance Center reported that at around 7:40 a.m., pro-Ukrainian partisans blew up a train that, on a daily basis, carries fuel and ammunition from Crimea to the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Dniprorudne.

The sabotaged train also carried damaged equipment and looted goods such as iron ore and grain in the opposite direction, the report said.

According to the National Resistance Center, 150 meters of railway and a locomotive were damaged as a result of the explosion.

Russian occupying authorities are reportedly trying to cover up the incident, while the saboteurs who carried out the operation are safe and "promise even more such explosions in the near future," the Center said.

The report noted that this was allegedly the 10th successful railway sabotage in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast carried out by Ukrainian resistance since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces began preparing fighters of the Resistance Movement in 2021, months before the start of the full-scale war.

Having an official status as special forces soldiers, the Movement's members are tasked to stay behind enemy lines in occupied territories, conduct sabotage operations, and train the civilian population to resist the occupiers.

Melitopol, a city with a population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since March 2022. The city serves as a railway center for Russian forces in southern Ukraine to move military equipment and is part of the land bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Several cases of explosions at the city's railway infrastructure have been reported since the start of the occupation.

Ukraine war latest: All 59 people killed in Hroza identified; Russia intensifies offensive in Avdiivka direction
Key developments on Oct. 12: * Interior Minister: All 59 people killed in Russian attack on Hroza attack identified * Military: Russia intensifies offensive in Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian forces repulse attacks * Ukraine’s navy spokesperson confirms Russian Black Sea Fleet ship damaged by expl…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.