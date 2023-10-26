Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Car carrying FSB agents explodes in occupied Berdiansk

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2023 12:30 PM 2 min read
The FSB headquarters in Moscow. (Alex Segre/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) were allegedly inside a car that exploded in occupied Berdiansk on Oct. 23, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 26.

The HUR said that the four were "liquidated" by "representatives of the Ukrainian resistance movement," but did not clarify how many were killed or wounded, and did not take credit for the incident.

However, the Russian state-controlled media RBC claimed on Oct. 25 that one Russian serviceman had been killed in the explosion.

Among those in the car at the time of the explosion was a "Russian war criminal who brutally tortured local citizens of Ukraine," according to HUR. It is unclear if that individual was wounded or killed in the attack.

Car bombs have repeatedly struck Russian forces and collaborators in occupied parts of Ukraine. It is often unclear who was responsible, as Ukrainian officials typically do not comment.

Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 7.

In occupied Mykhailivka, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four collaborators were targeted by a car bomb on June 2. Sources later told Ukrainska Pravda that two had been killed in the explosion.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
