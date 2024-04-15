Source: Ukrainian forces hit command post in Russian-occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces on April 15 carried out a missile attack on a command post in Russian-occupied Crimea where top Russian offices were deployed, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The news came after explosions were reported in Crimea at noon local time. An air raid alert lasted for two hours.

The local partisan group Atesh said that the sounds of Russian air defense operating had been heard. Atesh claimed that the military base of the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol had been hit.

Russian aircraft were also recorded taking off during the air raid alert, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Russian proxies have not commented on the reported strike yet as of 6 p.m. local time.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on March 30 that Russia had withdrawn nearly all its major ships from ports in occupied Crimea following successful Ukrainian strikes.