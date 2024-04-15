Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Source: Ukrainian forces hit command post in Russian-occupied Crimea

by Kateryna Hodunova April 15, 2024 6:40 PM
A view of Yalta, the major resort city of the Crimean peninsula, on June 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces on April 15 carried out a missile attack on a command post in Russian-occupied Crimea where top Russian offices were deployed, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The news came after explosions were reported in Crimea at noon local time. An air raid alert lasted for two hours.

The local partisan group Atesh said that the sounds of Russian air defense operating had been heard. Atesh claimed that the military base of the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol had been hit.

Russian aircraft were also recorded taking off during the air raid alert, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Russian proxies have not commented on the reported strike yet as of 6 p.m. local time.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on March 30 that Russia had withdrawn nearly all its major ships from ports in occupied Crimea following successful Ukrainian strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry says Mi-24 helicopter crashes off Crimea
A Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed into the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on April 10, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
5:30 PM

Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine.

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger multi-mission drones, while the Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, will supply Ukraine with Heidrun RQ-35 reconnaissance drones worth 200 million euros ($213 million).
1:34 PM

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the Olympics start in Paris.
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.