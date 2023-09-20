Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Sudan strike on Wagner signals Russia's decreasing influence in Africa

by Martin Fornusek September 21, 2023 12:06 AM 2 min read
The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov at the Presentation of the First Sociological Study of the Russian Prisoners of War, at the Military Media Center, Kyiv, Ukraine, May 4, 2023. (PPhoto Credit: Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said in an interview with Radio NV on Sept. 20 that he cannot confirm nor deny Ukraine's role in a strike against Wagner-backed militia in Sudan.

However, he said that the incident signals decreasing Russian influence in Africa and is a consequence of Moscow's criminal activities.

"And Ukraine will punish, as we have already said, enemies and criminals all over the world," the official said.

CNN reported on Sept. 19 that according to an unnamed Ukrainian military source, a "non-Sudanese military" was responsible for a military operation against Wagner-affiliated forces in Sudan, involving drone strikes and a ground operation.

The source reportedly believed that Ukrainian special services were likely responsible for the attack.

Experts consulted in the investigation also told CNN that the tactics used in the strikes reflect Ukrainian military patterns.

However, some officials consulted doubted the source's claim.

A top-ranking Sudanese military official told CNN he did not believe the claim and that he had "no knowledge of a Ukrainian operation in Sudan."

Similarly, multiple U.S. officials responded to the reports with surprise and skepticism.

Wagner boss Prigozhin is dead. Here’s what it means for Africa
Just two days before a plane carrying Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin along with other top commanders of the Kremlin-linked mercenary group crashed over Russia, a video appeared online in which Prigozhin claimed to be somewhere on the African continent. In the video, published by the Russian “Razgruz…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Martin Fornusek
